PNP to candidates: Coordinate with authorities, ensure crowd control plan in place for in-person campaign activities

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police said candidates organizing in-person activities should properly coordinate with authorities and ensure a crowd control plan is in place.

PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos made the statement after the Commission on Elections said health protocol violations during campaign activities are considered election offenses.

Carlos said the PNP was so far coordinating with the poll body “on the participation of the PNP in the implementation of the said provision for in-person election activities.”

According to Comelec Resolution No. 10730 candidates must submit an Affidavit of Compliance for every in-person campaign activity they conduct.

The document should be submitted to the Comelec with territorial jurisdiction over the place where the in-person campaign activity was conducted and within 24 hours after the conclusion of the activity.

Failure to do so is punishable under the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

“The entire police force is dedicated to maintaining peace and order, and to reminding the candidates and their supporters to observe the minimum health standards,” the PNP said.