Comelec: Health protocol violations during campaign activities are election offenses

(Eagle News) — Health protocol violations during campaign activities are considered election offenses, the Commission on Elections said.

According to Comelec Resolution No. 10730, it shall be unlawful for any candidate, party or any person to also violate “other applicable guidelines prescribed by the Comelec and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.”

The resolution requires all campaign organizing staff to submit a notarized Affidavit of Compliance with Health Protocols to the Comelec which has territorial jurisdiction over the place where the in-person campaign activity was conducted.

The affidavit, the resolution said, should be submitted within 24 hours upon completion of the activity.

According to the poll body, failure to submit the affidavit “shall constitute noncooperation” and shall be punishable under Republic Act No. 11332, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

The campaign period for those running for national posts will start on Feb. 8, 2022 and will end on May 7 of the same year.

The campaign period for those running for local posts, on the other hand, is from March 25, 2022 to May 7, 2022.