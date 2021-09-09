PNP reports 271 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to the Philippine National Police, the additional 271 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among members of the police force to 36572.

Of these, 2579 are active.

Over 100, or 191, more recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total, now at 33885.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said uniformed personnel should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in June.

Eleazar said so far, over 40 percent of the police force received their full vaccine doses.