Eleazar gets first anti-COVID-19 jab

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, June 15, in a ceremonial vaccination of members of the A4 category in Camp Crame.

In a statement, the PNP said members of the PNP Command Group also got their first doses to convince all policemen of the safety of the vaccines and urge them to get vaccinated.

“Huwag na po tayong mamili. Ang tanging piliin lang natin ay ang maging protektado (Let’s no longer pick vaccine brands. Let’s choose to be protected instead). The best vaccines are the ones that are already available to us. Let us all contribute to attaining herd immunity for everyone’s safety,” Eleazar said.

So far, the PNP was allotted 500 COVID-19 doses.

The PNP said more doses will be supplied to the police force as more vaccines are expected to arrive in the country in the coming months.

According to Eleazar, the vaccine confidence rate among PNP personnel is at 92.76%.

“Mas magagampanan po natin nang maayos ang ating trabaho bilang mga front liners kung mababakunahan po tayo. Kailangan nating pangalagaan ang ating kalusugan mula sa coronavirus upang magawa natin ang ating mandato na magpatupad ng batas at proteksyunan ang publiko (We can perform our duties better as frontliners if we are vaccinated. We need to take care of our health so we can perform our mandate and implement the laws and protect the public),” he added.