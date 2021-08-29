PNP reports 143 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to the Philippine National Police, the additional 143 COVID-19 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 34316.

Of these, 1917 are active.

Recoveries also increased, now at 32295, with the addition of 76 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll among policemen is at 104, including one additional death.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the PNP, over 40 percent of the police force is fully vaccinated.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in June.