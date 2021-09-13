PNP reports 138 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to latest Philippine National Police data, the additional 138 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases in the police force to 37197.

Of these, 2685 are active.

Recoveries rose to 34403, including the additional 108 recoveries.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remain at 109.

The Philippines on Monday, Sept. 13, reported over 600 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The Department of Health said more COVID-19 cases are expected in the next few months as the government shifts its resources to whole genome sequencing and scales down its RT-PCR testing to detect more variant cases.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar has said over 40 percent of the national police force has been fully vaccinated.