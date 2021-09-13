DOH reports 640 additional Delta variant cases

Of 584 additional local Delta variant cases, 122 have indicated NCR addresses, DOH says

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Monday, Sept. 13, reported 640 more cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, bringing the total Delta variant cases detected in the Philippines to 2,708.

According to the DOH, also detected in the 748 samples recently sequenced by the agency, the University of the Philippines – Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC), and the University of the Philippines – National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) were 28 Beta (B.1.351) variant cases (3.7%), 24 Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant cases (3.2%), and five P.3 variant cases (0.7%).

The samples were submitted by 77 laboratories, collecting institutions, and different Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Units (RESU).

Delta variant

The DOH said of the additional 640 Delta variant cases, 584 were local cases, 52 were Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF), while authorities are still verifying whether the remaining four cases are local or ROF cases.

The breakdown of the 584 local cases based on their indicated addresses is as follows:

National Capital Region – 112 Delta variant cases

Cagayan Valley – 52 Delta variant cases

CALABARZON – 49 Delta variant cases.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao – two Delta variant cases

Based on the case line list, of the 640, three cases are active, 13 cases have died, while 624 cases have been tagged as recovered.

“Case details are being validated by the regional and local health offices,” the agency said.

Beta variant cases

The DOH said the additional 28 Beta variant cases were all local cases and have been tagged as recovered.

With the additional cases, the total Beta variant cases detected in the country stand at 2,725.

Alpha variant cases

Of the additional 24 Alpha variant cases, the DOH said 23 are local cases and one an ROF.

Of these additional cases, one died while 23 cases have been tagged as recovered.

With the additional Alpha variant cases, the total detected in the country climbed to 2,448.

P.3 variant cases

Meanwhile, of the five additional P.3 variant cases, the DOH said all are local cases.

“Based on the case list, all have been tagged as recovered,” the DOH said.

The DOH also said an increase in the COVID-19 cases detected in the country is expected in the following months as the agency shifts its resources for the detection of COVID-19 variants through whole genome sequencing and scales down its COVID-19 RT-PCR testing services.

“As cases with the Delta variant and other variants of concern comprised the largest percentage of cases included for sequencing on this latest run, the DOH strongly reminds everyone to continue its enhanced PDITR (prevent, detect, isolate, trace, recover) + vaccination strategies, ramped up active case finding, contact tracing and testing, and strict adherence to the minimum public health standards across all settings to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 and its variants,” the DOH said.