PNP: QC cop facing dismissal for robbing LBC branch in San Miguel, Bulacan

Criminal raps also to be filed vs 29-year-old police corporal

(Eagle News) — A police corporal is facing dismissal for robbing an LBC courier service branch in San Miguel, Bulacan, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, PNP Chief Police General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar has ordered the Quezon City Police District to start the legal process for the immediate dismissal of Moises Yango, 29.

” I will personally monitor the progress of his administrative case and make sure na hindi na siya makakabalik sa serbisyo (I will personally monitor the progress of his administrative case and make sure he doesn’t return to the service),” Eleazar said.

Yango will also be slapped with criminal charges, the PNP said.

A report from the Bulacan Provincial Police said an armed person wearing a black bonnet, orange helmet, and a black long-sleeved shirt, entered the LBC branch in Barangay Camias at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, and declared a hold-up.

After taking P5,000 in cash, the suspect rode a black motorcycle with no license plate and sped off.

The incident, however, was immediately reported to the local police, which sent a flash alarm to nearby police stations.

A pursuit operation resulted in the arrest of the suspect who was later identified as Yango based on the identification cards seized from him during the search.

Apart from the P5,000 Yango forcibly took from the LBC branch, the PNP said police confiscated a hand grenade, a 9 mm pistol, a PNP ID card , various identification cards and ATM cards from the suspect.

Yango is currently detained at the San Miguel Municipal Police Station.

“Based dun sa report, he is only 29 years old so ibig sabihin ilang taon pa lang siya sa serbisyo (Based on the report, he is only 29 years old so that means he has only been in the service for a few years),” Eleazar said.

“This is actually the wisdom behind the aggressive reform in the recruitment system through the QR Code System. Umpisa pa lang, salain na natin kung sino ang papasok para hindi na mabigyan ng lugar ang mga ganitong klaseng tao na makapasok sa PNP dahil sinisira lang nila ang aming organisasyon (From the start, let us screen who will enter the police force so we don’t give room for these kinds of people because they only destroy our organization),” he added.

Earlier, the PNP said it was eyeing over 17,000 recruits this year.