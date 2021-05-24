PNP eyeing over 17,000 recruits this year

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police is eyeing over 17,000 recruits this year.

The PNP made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday, May 23, days after PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar met with members of the academe to enlist their help for the recruitment.

The PNP said the activity on Friday, May 21, was attended by 49 presidents and deans of College of Criminology and Arts and Sciences from various parts of the country.

According to the PNP, the 17,134 slots were approved by the National Police Commission.

The PNP said the online symposium generated more than 21,000 logs, proof, it said, of interest of students.

It noted that the number of students interested in becoming policemen could be higher, adding that the entry-level salary for a patrolman had already been doubled based on the approval of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

In the meeting, Eleazar assuaged fears students could only pass exams if they had a “backer.”

He noted the use of a QR code system, only shows the qualifications of students which would be the basis for their evaluation.

“Walang pangalan, walang mukha…at nakita natin noon less intervention (No name, no face…and we saw there’s less intervention),” Eleazar said.

He also warned police officers against disobeying his directive.

The recruitment of police officers is expected to start next week.