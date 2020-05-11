PNP probing 183 barangay officials over alleged irregularities in distribution of cash aid under SAP: DILG

(Eagle News) — Over 100 barangay officials are being probed by the Philippine National Police over alleged irregularities in the distribution of cash aid under the government’s Social Amelioration Program.

“Sa dami ng ating reklamong natanggap, 183 na ang iniimbestigahan ng ating kapulisan dahil may posibleng probable cause dito. Hindi titigil ang ating kapulisan sa pagdakip sa mga mandarambong na mga barangay official na siyang talagang virus ng lipunan,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

Año did not identify the officials.

He said, however, that “these are the kinds of arrests na kating-kati gawin ng ating PNP dahil talagang gigil din sila sa mga corrupt local officials.”

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, for his part, urged the public to continue reporting corrupt activities of local officials, noting that the number of those being probed shows that “people are participating and are aware of their responsibility in protecting their rights.”

“Huwag kayong matakot. Tulungan ninyo kami na usigin ang mga tiwaling lider ng mga barangay na ito. Kakampi ninyo ang Pangulong Duterte, ang DILG, at ang kapulisan dito,” he added.

Apart from the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the National Bureau of Investigation is probing allegations of irregularities related to the SAP distribution.

Earlier, President Duterte offered a P30000 reward for any information on corruption involving local officials in the distribution of cash aid under the program.

He made the announcement as he railed against a barangay councilor from Agustin in Hagonoy, Bulacan, Danilo Flores, for allegedly pocketing money from aid beneficiaries.

Media reports said Flores slashed at least P3,500 from the P6,500 cash aid to each beneficiary in each barangay, saying he had an “internal agreement” with recipients that the money would go to those who did not receive any aid.

Flores, who has denied any wrongdoing, has been arrested.

Under the social amelioration program, 18 million poor families would receive cash ranging from P5000 to P8000 from the government for two months.

The government later announced around 3.4 million workers employed by small businesses affected by the community quarantine would also receive a one-time assistance worth P5,000 to P8,000, depending on the minimum wage in their region.

This was following President Duterte’s approval.