PNP: President Marcos’ first SONA “peaceful, orderly”

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address was “peaceful and orderly,” according to the Philippine National Police.

In a statement, the PNP attributed this to “the cooperation, collaboration, coordination, and commitment of all agencies involved in the planning and implementation of the security plans..”

As of 6 p.m., the PNP said no major untoward incidents related to the SONA have been reported.

“Rest assured that the PNP will continue to perform its responsibility in ensuring peace and order in the community,” the PNP said.

President Marcos’ first SONA was held in the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

This came a day after a shooting incident in Ateneo de Manila University, also in the city, hours before the Ateneo law commencement exercises started.

The incident left three dead.

The suspect was arrested.