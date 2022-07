(Eagle News)–A shooting incident is taking place at Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said.

“Shooting incident at C5 Katipunan ave. Ateneo gate 3 NB as of 2:55 PM,” the MMDA said in a Tweet.

The Philippine National Police, the MMDA said, is on site.

No other details are available as of press time.