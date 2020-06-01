PNP: No untoward incident on first day of GCQ in M. Manila

(Eagle News) — There was no major untoward incident on the first day of Metro Manila’s general community quarantine, the Philippine National Police said.

In a press statement on Monday, June 1, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said this was “except for reports of stranded commuters due to inadequate public transportation..”

By and large, he said the situation was also peaceful and orderly in modified enhanced community quarantine areas.

On Monday, Metro Manila shifted to a GCQ area, where restrictions are further eased.

Davao City, Region II, Region III, Region IV-A, Pangasinan, and Albay, among others, were also placed under a GCQ.

Cebu City was classified as an MECQ area but appealed for inclusion in GCQ areas.

Its appeal was granted by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The government urged the public to continue to cooperate, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still out there and was an “invisible enemy.”