Palace urges cooperation as M. Manila, other areas shift to GCQ

COVID-19 is an “invisible enemy,” Palace reminds

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Sunday, May 31, urged the public’s cooperation as Metro Manila and other areas prepare to shift to a general community quarantine.

“Let us take care of each other by wearing face masks/face shields, maintaining physical/social distancing, staying at home if/when need be and avoiding crowded places, and the like,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

According to Roque, COVID-19, after all, “is an invisible enemy and the world, including the Philippines, has witnessed its adverse impacts across all sectors, as there is still no miracle cure or vaccine for this dreadful virus.”

He said the administration “with its whole-of-government approach has put in place interventions and measures following minimum public health standards to ensure the safety of Filipinos.”

He said the government has issued guidelines that apply to workplaces, employers, and workers.”

“The government cannot fight COVID-19 alone. We need the concerted effort of everyone. The sacrifices of our people in the past seventy or so days are laudable and we must not put these to naught,” he added.