PNP COVID-19 tally rises to 33,303

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.
Philippine National Police data showed the additional 132 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 33303.
Of these, 1813 are active.
PNP recoveries also rose to 31391 including the additional 86 recoveries.
The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 99, with no additional deaths reported.
The COVID-19 vaccination of policemen is still ongoing.
President Rodrigo Duterte had said uniformed personnel should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.
PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in June.