PNP COVID-19 recoveries breach 20,000 mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel breached the 20,000 mark on Thursday, May 13.

According to the Philippine National Police, the 20,051 new recovery total was after 135 additional recoveries were reported.

Over 100, or 120, additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 21532.

Of these, 1421 were active.

COVID-19 fatalities among PNP personnel are now at 60, with no additional death reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the PNP said then-PNP Chief Debold Sinas, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Sinas designated Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as his officer-in-charge while he recovered.

Eleazar was recently installed as the new PNP chief after Sinas reached the mandatory age of retirement last Saturday, May 8.

The PNP has designated quarantine facilities for its COVID-19-hit personnel in Camp Crame, with a third one opened in April.