Eleazar officially assumes PNP Chief post

(Eagle News) — Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Friday, May 7, formally assumed the post of Philippine National Police chief, becoming the sixth person to be appointed to the post by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Eleazar, who finished fourth in the Philippine Military Academy ‘Hinirang’ Class of 1987, replaced Police General Debold Sinas, who will reach the mandatory age of retirement on Saturday, May 8.

Sinas was a member of that class as well.

In change of command ceremonies attended by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Eleazar announced his intensified cleanliness policy (ICP), which he said shall cover three aspects: PNP offices, ranks, and community.

He said the ICP was anchored on the broken window policy which states that “all problems must be immediately addressed to prevent these problems from becoming worse.”

He said the improvement in the recruitment process is just part of the ICP.

“Para sa mga aplikante di niyo na kailangan maghanap ng padrino,” he said, adding that for the PNP, only the “best and the brightest” should be accepted.

Eleazar also vowed to implement the best practices implemented by previous PNP chiefs, naming in particular Ronald Bato dela Rosa, Oscar Albayalde, Archie Gamboa and Camilo Cascolan.

Prior to his appointment as PNP Chief, Eleazar held the second highest post in the PNP as Deputy Chief for Administration and as concurrent Commander of the PNP Administrative Support on COVID-19 Operations Task Force.

He served as officer-in-charge of the PNP when Sinas was recovering from COVID-19.

Eleazar acquired his first star as Police Chief Superintendent on December 1, 2016 during his stint as Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director.

He also held the post of National Capital Region Police Office director.

In 2018, under his leadership, the NCRPO was recognized for the first time as the overall ‘Best Police Regional Office’ by the President.

Eleazar was PNP Chief of the Directorial Staff from October 2019 to January 2020, during which he was promoted to his current rank of Police Lieutenant General.