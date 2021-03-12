Eleazar designated as PNP officer-in-charge

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police deputy chief for administration Police Lt. Guillermo Eleazar is now the national police force’s officer-in-charge.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas designated Eleazar to the post after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The PNP has said Sinas was asymptomatic and was in good condition.

“As OIC PNP, I will be taking over the affairs of the PNP temporarily and until such time that our Chief PNP fully recovers,” Eleazar said in a statement.

He also urged the PNP and the public to remain vigilant as “the threat of coronavirus remains and in fact we have been observing an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the past days as reported by the DOH.”

“Thus, we should all be vigilant for our protection, and for the protection of our families,” he said.