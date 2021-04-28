PNP opens third quarantine facility in Camp Crame for PNP COVID-19 patients

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has opened another facility to accommodate the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among police personnel.

In a statement, the PNP said the PNP General Hospital Extension Covid-19 Ward has 96 beds, 16 cubicle shower rooms and other amenities needed by COVID-19 patients.

So far, the PNP said 122 more COVID-19 cases among police personnel pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 19850.

Of these, 1809 were active.

Over 100, or 176, more recoveries were also reported, pushing the PNP recoveries to 17986.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 55, with no additional deaths reported.

The PNP said the additional quarantine facility is the third installed inside Camp Crame.

The Kiangan Billeting Center and Taekwondo Gym were also earlier converted into quarantine facilities.

The two have a combined 55-bed capacity.

“This initiative is still part of the organization’s Biosafety Plan, helping our personnel to have a place where they can stay without worrying about infecting their family members as well as the rent fee and their meal while in quarantine,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.