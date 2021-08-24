PNP COVID-19 death toll rises to 100

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 fatalities in the Philippine National Police are now at 100 after a 44-year-old policeman succumbed to the disease.

According to the PNP, the policeman assigned in Ilocos Region had been fully vaccinated for the disease and had been on work from home status since the start of the pandemic until his death on Aug. 22.

He had been immuno-compromised with a “high comorbidity,” however, with his relative telling the PNP the police officer was undergoing dialysis due to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), the PNP said.

Meanwhile, 168 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel, pushing the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 33585.

Of these, 1824 were active.

Recoveries rose to 31661 including the additional 189 recoveries.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in June.