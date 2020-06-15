PNP COVID-19 cases reach 414, death toll at 7

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has reached 414.

The PNP said 240 have so far recovered based on the data as of June 14, 6 p.m., which is more than half of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the police organization.

The death toll stands at seven.

The PNP said suspected COVID-19 cases have reached 873, while probable cases have are at 699.

COVID-19 cases in the country are nearing the 26,000 mark as of Sunday afternoon.

The Department of Health said, however, that the country’s COVID-19 death rate in mid-June was lower than the global average.

On Monday night, President Rodrigo Duterte is slated to announce the type of community quarantine to be imposed in Metro Manila and other areas.