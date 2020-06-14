DOH says country’s mid-June COVID-19 death rate down, below global average; PHL COVID-19 cases near 26,000 mark

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country is nearing the 26000 mark after the Department of Health reported 539 cases on Sunday, June 14.

The DOH said of the 539, 366 are “fresh cases,” or those where results were given to the patient within the last three days.

The remaining 173 were “late cases,” or those where results were released to the patient four days ago or more.

Of the 366 fresh cases, the DOH said 153 came from the National Capital Region, 110 from Region 7, and 103 from other areas.

Of the 173 late cases, 142 came from Metro Manila, five from Region 7 and 26 from other areas.

The death toll stands at 1088, including the 14 deaths recently reported, but the DOH noted that the country’s fatality rate dropped from 5.52 percent as of May 31 to 4.24 percent on June 13.

“Although we’re above the ASEAN average, we’re below the global average,” Dr. John Wong, said.

According to the DOH, recoveries have reached 5954, with the 248 recoveries reported today.

On Monday, June 15, the government is slated to make an announcement on the type of community quarantine to be implemented in Metro Manila and other areas.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the IATF has submitted its recommendation.

Roque has expressed doubts about the further easing of restrictions in Metro Manila and Cebu, though, noting COVID-19 cases were still rising there.

He said, however, that it was still up to President Rodrigo Duterte to decide on Metro Manila’s and the other areas’ fate.