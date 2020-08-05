PNP COVID-19 cases reach 2314

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has risen to 2314.

The PNP said the data was as of Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Over 1000, or 1329, recoveries were recorded.

Eleven deaths have been reported.

The PNP said so far, there were 883 probable cases, and 2235 suspect cases.

COVID-19 cases in the country have so far breached the 112,000 mark, with 6352 cases reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18.

President Rodrigo Duterte made the decision after medical workers called for a two-week “time-out.”

They added the period could be used by the government to recalibrate its COVID-19 strategy amid the rising cases.