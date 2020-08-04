COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 112,593 with 6,352 cases announced today

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country rose to 112,593 on Tuesday, August 4, after the Department of Health announced 6352 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the 112593 cases, 44429 were active cases.

Of the active cases, 91.2 percent were mild, 7.5 percent asymptomatic, 0.8 percent severe, and 0.6 percent critical.

The 6352 newly-announced COVID-19 cases were from tests done by 80 out of 94 laboratories.

Of the 6352, 3139 came from Metro Manila, 592 from Laguna, 550 from Cavite, 277 from Rizal, and 261 from Cebu.

Recoveries rose to 66,049 including the 240 reported today.

Eleven deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2115.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan are now under a modified enhanced community quarantine, the second strictest form of community quarantine.

President Rodrigo Duterte made the announcement after the medical community called for a two-week “time-out” to recover from exhaustion.

The medical workers said the government could also use the period to reassess its COVID-19 strategy amid the rising COVID-19 cases.