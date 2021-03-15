PNP checking if cop who died recently due to COVID-19 was Sinas’ close contact

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police is looking into whether or not the policeman who recently died of COVID-19 was a close contact of PNP Chief Debold Sinas.

The PNP announced three days ago that Sinas had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sinas designated Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as PNP officer-in-charge.

The policeman’s death was announced by Senator Ronald dela Rosa in explaining the reason behind the suspension of the Senate session into the PNP-Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency shootout session scheduled today, March 15.

Dela Rosa had said the policeman who passed away on Saturday was a close contact of Sinas and National Capital Region Police Office chief Vicente Danao.

He said apart from Sinas, PDEA chief Wilkins Villanueva tested positive for COVID-19. With a report from Meanne Corvera