PNP: 900 areas under COVID-19 granular lockdown

(Eagle News) — The number of areas under a granular lockdown nationwide has increased to 900, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Cagayan, which had zero areas under lockdown , now has placed 212 areas in that classification.

In Cordillera, PNP data showed at least 330 areas are on lockdown, in Ilocos 233, in Metro Manila 106, and in Mimaropa 19.

The PNP said 2,557 people have been affected by the lockdowns.

On Sunday, the Philippines logged 29,828 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 3417216.