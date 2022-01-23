PHL reports 29,828 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3417216 on Sunday, Jan. 23, after the Department of Health reported 29828 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on Jan. 21 while two did not provide data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH said of the total cases, 273,580 were active.

Of these, 8371 were asymptomatic, 260399 were mild, 3006 were moderate, 1496 were severe, and 308 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 3090164 with the additional 36763 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 53472 with the additional 67 deaths.

The OCTA research group has said the Philippines remains at a critical risk for COVID-19.

The government has placed several areas under an alert level 4 until the end of the month.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, is under an alert level 3.