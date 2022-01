Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Northern Samar under COVID-19 alert level 4 until Jan. 31

(Eagle News) — Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, and Northern Samar will be under an alert level 4 until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the following areas have been placed under an alert level 3 also until Jan. 31:

Apayao Basilan Davao de Oro Davao Oriental Lanao del Norte Maguindanao Masbate North Cotabato Puerto Princesa City Sarangani Sultan Kudarat Surigao del Norte Siquijor Zamboanga del Norte Zamboanga Sibugay



These alert levels take effect starting Friday, Jan. 21.

Under an alert level 4, some establishments are allowed to operate at a 10% indoor capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals and a 30% outdoor capacity.

Under an alert level 3, meanwhile, some establishments may operate at a 30% indoor venue capacity but only for fully vaccinated persons and a 50% outdoor venue capacity.

All employees, however, should be fully vaccinated.