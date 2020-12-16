PNP: 22 policemen who successfully defended Maguindanao town may receive commendation

(Eagle News) — Twenty-two police personnel who fought off around 50 Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who went on a rampage in Datu Piang town in Maguindanao may receive a commendation for their heroic acts, the Philippine National Police said on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

According to the PNP, the recommendation for awards to 22 members of the Datu Piang Municipal Police Station has been submitted to the PNP National Headquarters for assessment.

The Special Promotion, Awards and Decorations Board will review the recommendation made by PRO-BAR Regional Director, Police Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez.

Earlier, PNP Chief Debold Sinas noted that the Community Integrated Defense Plan (CIDP) was well-implemented during the attack, leading to the prevention of an escalation of hostilities.

The PNP has said it would pursue charges against the Datu Piang attackers, who it said belonged to a faction of the BIFF.

A PNP patrol car was burned in the December 3 incident.

No major damage to property was reported in the surrounding structures.