PNP to file criminal raps vs those behind Datu Piang, Maguindanao attack

(Eagle News)– The Philippine National Police will file criminal charges against the local terrorists behind the Datu Piang, Maguindanao attack on December 3.

In a statement, PNP Chief Debold Sinas said the police would also implement “intensified security measures to prevent similar threats posed by violent extremists,” noting that the authorities were already in pursuit of the some 50 armed men who went on the 2-hour rampage.

A PNP patrol car was burned in the attack while no major damages were reported in the surrounding structures.

According to the PNP, based on initial reports the men were affiliated with the Dawlah Islamiya and a splinter faction of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

They were believed to be led by a certain Sala and Commander Karialan.

The BIFF has said it was behind the attack.

The armed men fled minutes before midnight as reinforcement troops arrived, the PNP said.

No casualties were reported.