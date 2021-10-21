PNP: 105 areas in Metro Manila under granular lockdown

(Eagle News) — Over 100 areas in the National Capital Region are under a granular lockdown, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday, Oct. 21.

According to the PNP, the 105 areas under lockdown represent an increase from the 98 previously recorded.

All 105 areas are located in 58 barangays.

They include 57 houses, 28 residential buildings, 12 subdivisions or villages, and six residential building floors.

According to the PNP, it has deployed 322 personnel and 251 force multipliers to the concerned areas.

Earlier, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar ordered police commanders to increase police visibility in specific areas in Metro Manila amid the observed complacency of some people following the downgrading of the region’s alert level to 3.