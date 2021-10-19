Eleazar orders increase in police visibility amid concerns over observed complacency due to easing of restrictions in NCR

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar on Tuesday, Oct. 19, ordered all unit commanders to increase police visibility in areas where people flock to following the downgrading of the COVID-19 alert level in Metro Manila.

In a statement, the PNP said this was following a directive from Secretary Eduardo Año, who gave the order following the Department of Health’s appear for the implementation of the minimum public health safety protocol.

The department issued the appeal after a number of people flocked to malls, parks and other areas over the weekend after the government announced Metro Manila was now under a COVID-19 alert level 3.

Health officials and some health experts expressed concern over what they said was an apparent complacency on the part of some people who went out of their homes to take advantage of the easing of restrictions.

The PNP said in some areas, some people failed to observe protocols for their safety despite the repeated appeal of marshals.

“Kasama sa aking kautusan ang coordination sa ating mga LGUs sa Metro Manila upang maayos na maipatupad ang minimum public health safety protocols at ibang pang mga restriction na ipapatupad sa NCR,” Eleazar said.

The Palace on Tuesday, Oct. 19, announced the COVID-19 alert level system in Metro Manila would be extended to some areas outside the National Capital Region.