PHL reports 8,571 additional COVID-19 cases; total now at 884,783

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 884,783 after the Department of Health reported 8571 additional cases on Tuesday, April 13.

DOH data said of the total cases, 165534 were active.

Of these, 96.9 percent were mild, 1.8 percent asymptomatic, 0.4 percent critical, 0.5 percent were severe, and 0.31 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 703963 including the 400 additional ones.

The death toll is now at 15285, including the 137 additional ones.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the government to exert efforts to increase hospital capacity to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

The Palace also imposed a modified enhanced community quarantine over the NCR Plus area–Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal—that is expected to end until the end of the month.

Also under the MECQ for the same period are Santiago City, Isabela, Quirino province and Abra.

The following, on the other hand, are under a general community quarantine.

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Batangas

Quezon province

Tacloban City

Iligan City

Davao City

Lanao Del Sur

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine.