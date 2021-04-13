Galvez: Expansion of hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients underway

(Eagle News) — The government is adding beds for COVID-19 patients in selected hospitals in the country to accommodate COVID-19 patients who continue to come in amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the National Action Plan against COVID-19, told President Rodrigo Duterte in the Cabinet meeting late Monday night that this was one of the government’s thrusts during the enhanced community quarantine and modified enhanced community quarantine imposed in several areas, including Metro Manila.

According to Galvez, a total of 1178 beds for patients with moderate and severe COVID-19 and 1045 beds for mild and asymptomatic patients are expected.

The following is the allocation of additional beds for patients with moderate COVID-19, severe COVID-19 or both in each hospital, according to Galvez’s presentation:

110 beds in Quezon City Institute (for moderate and severe cases)

960 beds for the National Center for Mental Health (for moderate cases)

The following is the allocation of additional beds for patients with mild COVID-19 and asymptomatic patients in each hospital:

300 beds in the Manila Times College in Subic

165 beds in the New Clark City in Tarlac

200 beds in Eva Macapagal Terminal in Manila

100 beds in Orion Bataan Port

Over 200, or 280, additional beds are also allocated to the Philippine General Hospital, the East Avenue Medical Center, the National Kidney Transplant Institute, and the Lung Center of the Philippines under the Oplan Kalinga program.

An additional 20 beds from the Department of Public Works and Highways will be given to the NKTI while 88 additional beds will be placed in the modular hospital in the LCP.

“Why don’t you make (the modular hospital) a standard for all?” the President asked Galvez after asking if there was additional space to fit the additional beds.

Galvez said the government took into account the space available in coming up with the bed allocation for each hospital.

He added the government was also creating additional modular hospitals.

“Sabi ni DPWH Secretary VIllar lahat ng ospital na may space, we can make 88 to 110 beds,” he added.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, which the Palace has attributed to the presence of COVID-19 virus variants.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Sunday Santiago City, Isabela, Quirino province and Abra will also be under the MECQ for the same period.

The following are under a general community quarantine:

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Batangas

Quezon province

Tacloban City

Iligan City

Davao City

Lanao Del Sur

The rest are under a modified general community quarantine.