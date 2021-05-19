PHL reports 4,700 more COVID-19 cases; total now at 1,159,071

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,159,071 on Wednesday, May 19, after the Department of Health reported 4700 additional cases.

The department said of the total cases, 49951 were active.

Of these, 92.8 percent were mild cases, 2.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.1 percent severe, and 1.36 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1089613 including the additional 6986 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 19507, including the 136 additional ones.

The NCR Plus area is now under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

Under the community quarantine, non-essential travel in and out of the bubble is still prohibited.

The Department of Tourism has said, however, that 13 hotels in the National Capital Region are already open to the public for “staycations.”

It reminded the public to continue implementing safety protocols.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh, meanwhile, stays.

Added to the list of countries covered by the ban are the United Arab Emirates and Oman.