DOT: 13 hotels in NCR now open to public for “staycations”

(Eagle News) — Thirteen hotels in the National Capital Region are now open to the public for staycations.

The Department of Tourism in a statement on Tuesday, May 18, said the following have been granted a Certificate of Authority to Operate for Staycation:

Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taguig

Okada Manila Hotel

Shangri-la at the Fort in Taguig

Nobu Hotel in Manila

Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites, Manila

EDSA Shangri-la in Manila

Solaire Resort in Paranaque

Hyatt Regency in Manila

Nuwa Hotel of City of Dreams in Manila

The Peninsula Manila

Aruga by Rockwell in Makati

Sheraton Manila Hotel

Hilton Hotel in Manila

The DOT said the CAOS was granted after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed specialized markets to operate with the imposition of the general community quarantine.

In the NCR Plus area, which covers Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, the GCQ comes with heightened restrictions.

Those specialized markets include staycation programs.

According to the DOT, overall, there are 5,986 rooms available for tourists from the NCR Plus bubble.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that “while the IATF allowed our request to permit leisure travel under the current quarantine condition, we would like to remind everyone that the health and safety of our guests and tourism workers remain the utmost priority.”

She said the staycation hotels, all of which are star-rated, “have the capacity and have been inspected and oriented on the new normal protocols to ensure this.”

The GCQ with heightened restrictions is expected to last until May 31.