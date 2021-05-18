DOT: 13 hotels in NCR now open to public for “staycations”

(Eagle News) — Thirteen hotels in the National Capital Region are now open to the public for staycations.
The Department of Tourism in a statement on Tuesday, May 18, said the following have been granted a Certificate of Authority to Operate for Staycation:
- Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taguig
- Okada Manila Hotel
- Shangri-la at the Fort in Taguig
- Nobu Hotel in Manila
- Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites, Manila
- EDSA Shangri-la in Manila
- Solaire Resort in Paranaque
- Hyatt Regency in Manila
- Nuwa Hotel of City of Dreams in Manila
- The Peninsula Manila
- Aruga by Rockwell in Makati
- Sheraton Manila Hotel
- Hilton Hotel in Manila
The DOT said the CAOS was granted after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed specialized markets to operate with the imposition of the general community quarantine.
In the NCR Plus area, which covers Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, the GCQ comes with heightened restrictions.
Those specialized markets include staycation programs.
According to the DOT, overall, there are 5,986 rooms available for tourists from the NCR Plus bubble.
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that “while the IATF allowed our request to permit leisure travel under the current quarantine condition, we would like to remind everyone that the health and safety of our guests and tourism workers remain the utmost priority.”
She said the staycation hotels, all of which are star-rated, “have the capacity and have been inspected and oriented on the new normal protocols to ensure this.”
The GCQ with heightened restrictions is expected to last until May 31.