PHL reports 433 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,838,640 after the Department of Health reported 433 additional cases on Sunday, Dec. 26.

This is the second day in a row the country has reported over 400 daily cases since it reported average daily cases of 300 in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the DOH also reported 433 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total COVID-19 cases, 9522 were active.

Of these, 458 were asymptomatic, 3574 were mild, 3339 were moderate, 1777 were severe, and 374 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2777918 with the addition of 283 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 51200, with the addition of 13 deaths.

The OCTA research group has flagged a “slightly concerning” uptick in the COVID-19 positivity rate particularly in Metro Manila, now at 1.15% from 0.6%.

The group said the COVID-19 reproduction number in the region was now at 0.70 from the 0.42 reported last week.

Health authorities have warned the public against complacency, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still around.

The DOH is also guarding against the Omicron variant. So far, three cases have been detected in the Philippines.

The World Health Organization has said the Omicron variant, which has been found to have over 30 mutations and which scientists say may allow it to evade existing immunity, was “probably” already in most countries but remains undetected.