PHL reports 433 additional COVID-19 cases, 137 more deaths

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,838,381 on Saturday, Dec. 25, after the Department of Health reported 433 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 9376 were active.

Of these, 458 were asymptomatic, 3430 were mild, 3337 were moderate, 1777 were severe and 374 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2777818 with the additional 369 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 51187 with the additional 137 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

The DOH has warned against complacency, noting the COVID-19 virus was still in the midst.

The Philippines is also on the lookout for the Omicron variant, reporting at least three variant cases so far.

Researchers have said the Omicron variant has over 30 mutations so far, prompting them to say the variant may evade existing immunity.

The World Health Organization said the variant was “probably” already in most countries but remains undetected.

The OCTA research group has said there was a slight uptick in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila, prompting it to remind the public about following minimum health protocols.