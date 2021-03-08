PHL reports 3,356 additional COVID-19 cases; total at 597,763

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 597,763 after the Department of Health reported 3356 additional cases.

This is the fourth consecutive day the Philippines recorded over 3,000 additional cases in a day in 2021.

Of these, 39330 were active.

Of the active cases, 91.2 percent were mild, 4 percent asymptomatic, 2 percent critical, 2 percent severe, and 0.83 percent were moderate.

Sixty-one additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 545912.

Five additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,521.

Earlier, the DOH reported 52 additional South African variant cases, 31 additional United Kingdom variant cases and “42 additional cases with mutations of potential clinical significance” in the Philippines.

According to the DOH, of the 52 new South African variant cases, 41 were from Metro Manila.

On Monday, Caloocan announced the re-imposition of the use of quarantine passes and curfew in the city following an increase in COVID-19 cases there.

But the government said the spike in COVID-19 cases was not directly due to the variant cases detected, but due to lapses in compliance with safety protocols and increased mobility.

“At ngayon dumating yung variants, it has aggravated this increase in the cases,” she said.