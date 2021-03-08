Caloocan City to reimpose use of quarantine passes, curfew amid increase in COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Caloocan City will reimpose the use of quarantine passes and a curfew following the rise in COVID-19 cases there.

Mayor Oscar Malapitan made the announcement on Monday, March, 8, even as he disputed rumors the city would revert to a lockdown.

According to Malapitan, the color-coded quarantine passes would again be required for those who wish to go to supermarkets and markets in the city.

The 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew, on the other hand, he said, would start on Wednesday, March 10.

As of Sunday, March 7, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city reached 14894, with 43 fresh cases and five late cases reported.

There are 42 probable cases and 61 suspect cases, the local government said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the city has reached 475.

The OCTA research group earlier said the spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila was possibly due to the COVID-19 variants recently detected.

The government last week said it detected 52 more South African variant cases, 31 additional United Kingdom variant cases and “42 additional cases with mutations of potential clinical significance.”

Of the 52 new South African variant cases, 41 were from Metro Manila.

The additional variant cases pushed the total South African variant cases to 58, UK variant cases to 118, and cases with mutations of concern to 76.