PHL logs record-high 26,303 new COVID-19 infections

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,206,021 on Saturday, Sept. 11, after the Department of Health reported a record-high of 26,303 more cases.

The additional cases shattered Thursday’s record of 22,820 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 185,706 are active.

Of these, 85.3 percent are mild, 10.2 percent are asymptomatic, 0.6 percent are critical, 1.3 percent are severe, and 2.56 percent are moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1985337 with the addition of 16,013 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 34978, with the addition of 79 deaths.

The Palace has announced the alert level system would be implemented in Metro Manila after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases “provisionally approved” the setup.

Under the system, quarantine classifications have been reduced to two. An area is either classified as a general community quarantine area or an enhanced community quarantine area.

Hard lockdowns will be implemented in specific areas, the Palace said.