Palace: NCR quarantine classifications now down to just GCQ, ECQ

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila quarantine classifications are now only down to two: the enhanced community quarantine and the general community quarantine.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement after he said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases had “provisionally” approved the guidelines for the pilot implementation of the alert level system under granular lockdowns in the National Capital Region.

“Ang pupuwede at hindi pupuwede ay depende po sa alert level na nakapataw sa lugar sa loob mismo ng Metro Manila. Ito po ay magiging kada siyudad at kada munisipyo,” Roque said.

Under an Alert Level 4, dine-in, personal services, and mass gatherings are not allowed, according to Roque.

He said all areas will implement granular lockdowns in accordance with IATF guidelines.

“Ang pagkakaiba po nito ang mga lockdowns na ito ay mas istrikto,” Roque said.

Earlier, the government postponed the implementation of the granular lockdown system in Metro Manila.

The Palace instead announced that Metro Manila would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Sept. 15 or until the IATF approves the implementation of the new system, “whichever comes first.”