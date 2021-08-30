PHL logs record-high 22,366 new COVID-19 infections

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,976,202 after the Department of Health recorded a record-high 22,366 new COVID-19 infections.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 148594 were active.

Of these, 95.7 percent were mild, 1.7 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent were critical, 1.1 percent were severe, and 0.97 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1794278 including the additional 16864 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 33,330 with the addition of 222 deaths.

On Sunday, the DOH reported more COVID-19 variant cases in the Philippines, with 516 more cases of the highly contagious Delta variant reported.

Of the 473 local Delta variant cases of the additional cases of that variant, 114 were from Metro Manila.

Metro Manila and other areas are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until September 7.