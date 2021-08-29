More COVID-19 variant cases reported in PHL; Delta variant case total now at 1,789

(Eagle News) — More variant cases have been reported in the Philippines.

According to the Department of Health, 516 more Delta variant cases, 73 more Alpha variant cases, 81 more Beta variant cases, and 41 new P.3. cases have been reported from 748 sequenced samples from 67 laboratories.

With the 516 more Delta variant cases, the total Delta variant cases in the country climbed to 1,789.

Of the additional Delta variant cases, the DOH said 473 are local, 31 are returning overseas Filipinos (ROF), and 12 cases are undergoing verification as to whether or not they are local or ROF cases.

The DOH said the breakdown of the 473 local Delta variant cases is as follows:

114 from Metro Manila

24 from Ilocos Region

32 from Cagayan Valley

64 from Central Luzon

79 from Calabarzon

20 from Mimaropa

16 from Bicol region

13 from Western Visayas

23 from Central Visayas

12 from Zamboanga Peninsula

48 from Northern Mindanao

22 from Davao Region

6 from Cordillera Administrative Region

Six out of the 1,789 total Delta variant cases are active while five cases died.

Over 500, or 505, recovered.

Alpha variant

The 74 more Alpha variant cases brought the Alpha variant case total in the Philippines to 2395, of which 2,242 were tagged as recovered and 129 classified as deceased.

Of the 74 more Alpha variant cases, 71 were local cases and two ROF cases.

All have recovered.

Beta variant cases

The 81 more Beta variant cases, meanwhile, led to an increase in the Beta variant total in the Philippines, now at 2,669.

Of the total Beta variant cases, 2,546 are recoveries while 98 are deaths.

Of the 81 additional Beta variant cases, 78 are local, two cases were from returning Filipinos abroad, and one case is still under verification.

P.3 variant cases

P.3 variant cases in the Philippines climbed to 429 cases, with the 41 additional ones.

Of the 429, a total of 421 recovered and six died.

There were no new cases of the Gamma and Lambda variants in the Philippines, the DOH said.

As such, Gamma cases in the Philippines are at 0 after the two earlier reported recovered.

The Lambda variant cases remain at one.

“The DOH is closely coordinating with the Centers for Health Development and local government units on the continued implementation of active case finding, aggressive contact tracing and testing, immediate isolation/quarantine, and strengthened PDITR and vaccination strategies to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 and its variants,” the DOH said.