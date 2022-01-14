PHL logs record 37,207 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,129,512 on Friday, Jan. 14, after the Department of Health reported 37207 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on Jan. 12 while eight did not submit data to the COVID-19 repository system.

The DOH said of the total cases, 265509 were active.

Of these, 8325 were asymptomatic, 252502 were mild, 2913 were moderate, 1469 were severe, and 300 were critical.

The DOH said recoveries rose to 2811188 with the addition of 9027 additional recoveries.

Eighty-one additional deaths were reported, pushing the COVID-19 deaths to 52815.

On Friday, the Palace announced Metro Manila and other areas will be under an alert level 3 until the end of the month.

The DOH has said the Philippines was at a “critical” risk for COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire has said the surge was still attributed to the Delta variant, which accounts for over 40 percent of total COVID-19 cases so far.