Metro Manila to remain under Alert Level 3 until Jan. 31

Other areas also under the same alert level for the same period

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will remain under an Alert Level 3 until Jan. 31.

According to the Palace, also under the alert level starting Jan. 16 are the following:

Agusan del Norte

Angeles City

Aurora

Baguio City

Bataan

Batangas

Biliran

Bohol

Bukidnon

Bulacan

Cagayan

Camarines Norte

Catanduanes

Cavite

Cebu province

City of Isabela in Region 9

Dagupan City

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Eastern Samar

General Santos City

Guimaras

Ifugao

Iligan City

Iloilo

Ilocos Sur

Iloilo City

Laguna

Lanao del Sur

Lapu-Lapu City

Leyte

Lucena City

Marinduque

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Mountain Province

Naga City

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Northern Samar

Olongapo City

Ormoc City

Pampanga

Rizal

Romblon

Santiago City in Region 2

Sorsogon

South Cotabato

Southern Leyte

Surigao del Sur

Western Samar

Zambales

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Sur

Under the alert level, certain establishments will be allowed to operate but at a 30% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated people, and at a 50% capacity outdoors.

All employees of such establishments, however, should be vaccinated.

The Department of Health has said the Philippines was under a “critical” risk for COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire has said the surge in COVID-19 cases was still due to the Delta variant, which accounts for over 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country so far.