Metro Manila to remain under Alert Level 3 until Jan. 31

Other areas also under the same alert level for the same period

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will remain under an Alert Level 3 until Jan. 31.

According to the Palace, also under the alert level starting Jan. 16 are the following:

  • Agusan del Norte
  • Angeles City
  • Aurora
  • Baguio City
  • Bataan
  • Batangas
  • Biliran
  • Bohol
  • Bukidnon
  • Bulacan
  • Cagayan
  • Camarines Norte
  • Catanduanes
  • Cavite
  • Cebu province
  • City of Isabela in Region 9
  • Dagupan City
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao del Sur
  • Eastern Samar
  • General Santos City
  • Guimaras
  • Ifugao
  • Iligan City
  • Iloilo
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Iloilo City
  • Laguna
  • Lanao del Sur
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Leyte
  • Lucena City
  • Marinduque
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Mountain Province
  • Naga City
  • Negros Occidental
  • Negros Oriental
  • Northern Samar
  • Olongapo City
  • Ormoc City
  • Pampanga
  • Rizal
  • Romblon
  • Santiago City in Region 2
  • Sorsogon
  • South Cotabato
  • Southern Leyte
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Western Samar
  • Zambales
  • Zamboanga City
  • Zamboanga del Sur

Under the alert level, certain establishments will be allowed to operate but at a 30% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated people, and at a 50% capacity outdoors.

All employees of such establishments, however, should be vaccinated.

The Department of Health has said the Philippines was under a “critical” risk for COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire has said the surge in COVID-19 cases was still due to the Delta variant, which accounts for over 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country so far.