Metro Manila to remain under Alert Level 3 until Jan. 31

Other areas also under the same alert level for the same period
(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will remain under an Alert Level 3 until Jan. 31.
According to the Palace, also under the alert level starting Jan. 16 are the following:
- Agusan del Norte
- Angeles City
- Aurora
- Baguio City
- Bataan
- Batangas
- Biliran
- Bohol
- Bukidnon
- Bulacan
- Cagayan
- Camarines Norte
- Catanduanes
- Cavite
- Cebu province
- City of Isabela in Region 9
- Dagupan City
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Eastern Samar
- General Santos City
- Guimaras
- Ifugao
- Iligan City
- Iloilo
- Ilocos Sur
- Iloilo City
- Laguna
- Lanao del Sur
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Leyte
- Lucena City
- Marinduque
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
- Mountain Province
- Naga City
- Negros Occidental
- Negros Oriental
- Northern Samar
- Olongapo City
- Ormoc City
- Pampanga
- Rizal
- Romblon
- Santiago City in Region 2
- Sorsogon
- South Cotabato
- Southern Leyte
- Surigao del Sur
- Western Samar
- Zambales
- Zamboanga City
- Zamboanga del Sur
Under the alert level, certain establishments will be allowed to operate but at a 30% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated people, and at a 50% capacity outdoors.
All employees of such establishments, however, should be vaccinated.
The Department of Health has said the Philippines was under a “critical” risk for COVID-19.
Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire has said the surge in COVID-19 cases was still due to the Delta variant, which accounts for over 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country so far.