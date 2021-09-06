PHL logs all-time high 22,415 new COVID-19 infections

(Eagle News) — The Philippines registered an all-time high of 22,415 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, Sept. 6, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 2,103,331.

According to Department of Health data, of the total cases, 159,633 were active.

Of these, 92.1 percent are mild, 3.3 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 1.4 percent severe, and 3.4 percent are moderate cases.

Recoveries climbed to 1909361 with the addition of 20,109 recoveries.

COVID-19 deaths are now at 34,337, with the addition of 103 deaths.

The DOH has said Metro Manila, except for Manila, is under the highest COVID-19 alert level, following the continuous increase in COVID-19 cases there and the high hospital bed utilization rate.

Manila is under an alert level 3, which means it has moderate to critical risk for COVID-19 but has a hospital bed utilization care of lower than 70 percent.

Metro Manila will be under a general community quarantine after the modified enhanced community quarantine lapses on Sept. 7 but hard granular lockdowns will be implemented.