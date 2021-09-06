DOH: All areas in NCR except for Manila under COVID-19 alert level 4

(Eagle News) — All areas in Metro Manila except for Manila have been classified under COVID-19 Alert Level No. 4, the highest alert level, due to the continuous rise in cases and hospital bed use.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said a positive two-week growth rate and a high-risk average daily attack rate have been monitored in all areas, and the Delta variant detected in all areas.

She said hospital bed utilization in all areas in the National Capital Region is at 74 percent.

Manila is under an alert level 3, which means, like areas under an alert level 4, it has moderate to critical risk for COVID-19 but has a bed occupancy rate lower than 70 percent.

Metro Manila and other areas are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Sept. 7.

The government made the decision to place these areas under the quarantine classification in a bid to arrest the spread of the Delta variant, which is highly transmissible.

The World Health Organization said the Delta variant was already the dominant COVID-19 variant in the Philippines, with community transmission of the same detected.

This is as, according to the WHO, there are no longer links found among Delta COVID-19 variant cases in the Philippines.