PHL logs 848 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 848 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 27.

According to Department of Health data, the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3700876.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 3701.

It was followed by CALABARZON with 1302, Western Visayas with 650, Central Luzon with 504, and Central Visayas with 346.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 786, followed by Manila with 481, and Makati with 457.

Cavite logged 446 new cases in the last 14 days, followed by Pasig with 349.

COVID-19 recoveries are at 3633597.

The COVID-19 death toll, meanwhile, rose to 60,518.

Earlier, the DOH said five areas in Metro Manila were now under a moderate risk for COVID-19.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1 until June 30.