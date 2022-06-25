DOH says QC, Pasig, Marikina, Pateros, San Juan City under moderate risk for COVID-19

PHL logs 777 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Five areas in Metro Manila are now under a moderate risk for COVID-19, the Department of Health said on Saturday, June 25.

According to Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire these are Quezon City, Pasig, San Juan, Marikina and Pateros.

The DOH has said an area is classified under moderate risk for COVID-19 if it exhibits a positive two-week growth rate in the number of COVID-19 cases,

It should also post an average daily attack rate between one and seven.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Philippines logged 777 more COVID-19 cases.

According to DOH data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 total to 3,700,028.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 3,455.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 1211, Western Visayas with 601, Central Luzon with 460, and Central Visayas with 310.

Of the cities and provinces, meanwhile, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 772, followed by Manila with 453, Makati with 426, and Cavite with 417.

Pasig logged 328 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

The country’s recoveries are at 3633096.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60507.